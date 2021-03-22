Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion receive complaints over 'WAP' performance at the Grammys 2021

Singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been served a few complaints over their performance at the Grammy Awards 2021. The complaints were made to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after the performance aired last weekend.

They performed to their hit song ‘WAP’ as they hit the Grammys stage in “explicit outfits” as cited in the complaints. A dozen people criticised the Grammys performance as Dallas broadcaster WFAA obtained the complaints.

While Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in comparison performed a cleaner version of the song on the Grammys 2021 stage, it is their outfits and choreography that seems to have miffed the viewers. Many called the outfits and choreography in whole “pornographic” while one said they looked “as if they were dancing in a strip club”.

“The outfits they were wearing and the movements they did were absolutely disgusting,” wrote another viewer.

Another user took it to a whole new level and said, “The Grammys need to require the artist not to be performing any types of sexual acts and require clothes to stay on and not stripping down to bra and panties.”

Many complainants also referenced cancel culture, and questioned why ‘WAP’ could be performed at the Grammys while some books by children’s author Dr Seuss had been “canceled”.

“The media has a problem with Dr. Seuss, yet allows Cardi B to sing about her [WAP] on national television,” wrote one viewer.

Cardi B responded with:

Conservatives been making viral tweets comparing WAP to the banning of some of Dr Seuss books as if there’s any correlations between the two ....Well I can DEFINITELY tell some of ya ONLY read dr Seuss books 🙄 cause ya mind lacks comprehension. https://t.co/F34fphVBIb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 15, 2021 ×

Another person brought up Warner Bros. cartoon skunk Pepe Le Pew, who was recently criticised as a character that “normalized rape culture” by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. “Why was that performance okay but Pepe Le Pew is offensive?,” they wrote.

Cardi B also said: