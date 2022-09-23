Bryce Dallas Howard: Was asked to lost weight while filming 'Jurassic World Dominion'

Bryce Dallas Howard has claimed that she was asked to lose weight while shooting for the third and final installment of the 'Jurassic World' series, 'Jurassic World Dominion' -- and that's not the first time it happened. Howard, who played the role of Claire Dearing in the series, was speaking to Metro on the sidelines of the movie's digital and physical media release. She did not balk subject when being asked and said, "What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema."

She added, "On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘we need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’"

Trevorrow, who had also directed the first film in the series, returned to helm the final film. Howard added that he defended her by saying, "There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film."

She also said that not dieting helped her do stunts that would not have been possible otherwise. "I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting. So I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible," she said.

Chris Pratt, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, and Omar Sy also starred in the movie. The movie also brought back the original trio from the first 'Jurassic Park' movie -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

'Jurassic World Dominion' did not please critics. It scored only 29 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start."