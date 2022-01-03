Britney Spears unfollows younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

Britney Spears is changing the way she lives and cutting off people she thinks have a negative influence on her life. One of them being her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney Spears has unfollowed Jamie on Instagram. This move doesn’t come as a shock as the world witnessed a showdown between the siblings during the singer’s conservatorship battle. During the court testimony that she won and the conservatorship was subsequently quashed, Britney said that she wanted to “sue” her family members for “living off my conservatorship for 13 years.”

She said, “Not only did my family not do a godda** thing, my dad [Jamie] was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. And my dad acted like he didn't know that I was told I had to be tested over the Christmas holidays before they sent me away, when my kids went to home to Louisiana. He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.” Finally! Britney Spears' conservatorship dissolved by Judge

The controversial arrangement ended in November 2021. Finally free! A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

Amid all this, Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn said, in a now-deleted video that she only “only loved, adored, and supported my sister.” “I'm only concerned about her happiness,” Jamie said at the time.

But Britney was in no mood to listen. On July 19, the pop star blasted Jamie Lynn in a now deleted post and called her “mean a**” for not being more supportive and standing up to their estranged father.

Britney Spears currently follows 46 Instagram accounts including her fiancé Sam Asghari and numerous pop legends including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Adele.