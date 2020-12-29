'Boss Baby' sequel delayed, to release in September 2021

Among other films delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Boss Baby’ sequel becomes the latest addition to that list. Universal announced Monday that DreamWorks Animation's sequel ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ is being pushed to release now in September 2021 instead of March.

The new release date for ‘Boss Baby’ sequel is September 17, 2021.

‘Boss Baby 2’ will reunite director Tom McGrath and voice star Alec Baldwin.

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents. Newcomers to the voice cast include James Mardsen, Eva Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Sedaris and Jeff Goldblum.

The original ‘Boss Baby’ released in 2017.

