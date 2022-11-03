'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' original script featured T'Challa mourning 'loss of time'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is almost upon us. The Ryan Coogler directorial is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to 2018's megahit 'Black Panther'. While everything about it should make fans excited, there is an undercurrent of poignance in the fans as well, for the original film' star Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa or Black Panther, died of colon cancer in 2020. The sequel will feature a new Black Panther (most likely Shuri). Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, the co-writers of 'Wakanda Forever', had already penned a script with Boseman in mind. Coogler revealed its details while speaking to Variety.

He said, “The tone was going to be similar. The character was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that’s what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn’t get back. Grief was a big part of it.”

In case you do not know, half of all living beings in the universe were erased from existence by Thanos the Mad Titan, in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

“Who the protagonist was, the flaws of the protagonist, what the protagonist was dealing with in their journey, all of that stuff had to be different due to us losing him and the decisions that we made about moving forward," he added.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett star.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be the final film of Phase 4 of MCU. It will release on November 11.



