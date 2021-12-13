Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power of the Dog' picks up Best Film at New York Film Critics

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 13, 2021, 07:07 PM(IST)

The Power of the Dog Photograph:( Twitter )

In a massive win for Benedict Cumberbatch's film, ‘The Power of the Dog’, the New York Film Critics Online and the Online Boston Film Critics have named it the best film of the year.

These two film awards are different from the New York Film Critics and the Boston Film Critics.

Find the list of winners for the New York Film Critics Online here:

PICTURE — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

DIRECTOR — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

SCREENPLAY — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

DEBUT DIRECTOR — Rebecca Hall, Passing

ACTOR — Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS — Tessa Thompson, Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR — Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE CAST — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER — Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE: Drive My Car (Janus Films)

DOCUMENTARY — Flee (Neon)

ANIMATED FEATURE — The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)

CINEMATOGRAPHY — Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

USE OF MUSIC — West Side Story, music arranged by David Newman

TOP 10 FILMS OF 2021 (Alphabetical)

Belfast (Focus Features)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
Licorice Pizza (United Artists)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Passing (Netflix)
Pig (Neon)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Here is the Online Boston Film Critics winners list:

Best Picture
THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director
Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actress
Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress
Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Screenplay
Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble
LICORICE PIZZA

Best Score
Hans Zimmer, DUNE

Best Cinematography
Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Editing
Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Documentary
FLEE

Best International Film
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Animated Film
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

Top 10 Films of 2021
1. THE POWER OF THE DOG
2. LICORICE PIZZA
3. THE GREEN KNIGHT
4. DRIVE MY CAR
5. PIG
6. DUNE
7. TITANE
8. THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
9. SPENCER
10. FLEE

