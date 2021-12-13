Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power of the Dog' picks up Best Film at New York Film Critics

The Power of the Dog Photograph:( Twitter )
These two film awards are different from the New York Film Critics and the Boston Film Critics.
In a massive win for Benedict Cumberbatch's film, ‘The Power of the Dog’, the New York Film Critics Online and the Online Boston Film Critics have named it the best film of the year.
Find the list of winners for the New York Film Critics Online here:
PICTURE — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
DIRECTOR — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
SCREENPLAY — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
DEBUT DIRECTOR — Rebecca Hall, Passing
ACTOR — Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
ACTRESS — Tessa Thompson, Passing
SUPPORTING ACTOR — Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Ruth Negga, Passing
ENSEMBLE CAST — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER — Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE: Drive My Car (Janus Films)
DOCUMENTARY — Flee (Neon)
ANIMATED FEATURE — The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)
CINEMATOGRAPHY — Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
USE OF MUSIC — West Side Story, music arranged by David Newman
TOP 10 FILMS OF 2021 (Alphabetical)
Belfast (Focus Features)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Dune (Warner Bros.)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
Licorice Pizza (United Artists)
The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Passing (Netflix)
Pig (Neon)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Here is the Online Boston Film Critics winners list:
Best Picture
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Director
Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Actress
Kristen Stewart, SPENCER
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Supporting Actress
Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Screenplay
Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Ensemble
LICORICE PIZZA
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, DUNE
Best Cinematography
Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG
Best Editing
Joe Walker, DUNE
Best Documentary
FLEE
Best International Film
THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
Best Animated Film
THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES
Top 10 Films of 2021
1. THE POWER OF THE DOG
2. LICORICE PIZZA
3. THE GREEN KNIGHT
4. DRIVE MY CAR
5. PIG
6. DUNE
7. TITANE
8. THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD
9. SPENCER
10. FLEE