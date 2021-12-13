Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power of the Dog' picks up Best Film at New York Film Critics

In a massive win for Benedict Cumberbatch's film, ‘The Power of the Dog’, the New York Film Critics Online and the Online Boston Film Critics have named it the best film of the year.

These two film awards are different from the New York Film Critics and the Boston Film Critics.

Find the list of winners for the New York Film Critics Online here:

PICTURE — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

DIRECTOR — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

SCREENPLAY — Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

DEBUT DIRECTOR — Rebecca Hall, Passing

ACTOR — Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS — Tessa Thompson, Passing

SUPPORTING ACTOR — Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS — Ruth Negga, Passing

ENSEMBLE CAST — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER — Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE: Drive My Car (Janus Films)

DOCUMENTARY — Flee (Neon)

ANIMATED FEATURE — The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix/Sony Pictures Animation)

CINEMATOGRAPHY — Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

USE OF MUSIC — West Side Story, music arranged by David Newman

Also read: Golden Globes 2022 nominations predictions: A look at the frontrunners

TOP 10 FILMS OF 2021 (Alphabetical)

Belfast (Focus Features)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza (United Artists)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Passing (Netflix)

Pig (Neon)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Here is the Online Boston Film Critics winners list:

Best Picture

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Also read: Armie Hammer exits treatment facility months after sexual assault allegations

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Screenplay

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble

LICORICE PIZZA

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, DUNE

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Editing

Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Documentary

FLEE

Best International Film

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Animated Film

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

Top 10 Films of 2021

1. THE POWER OF THE DOG

2. LICORICE PIZZA

3. THE GREEN KNIGHT

4. DRIVE MY CAR

5. PIG

6. DUNE

7. TITANE

8. THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

9. SPENCER

10. FLEE