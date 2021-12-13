Armie Hammer exits treatment facility months after sexual assault allegations

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked out of the treatment facility. The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor has spent most of the year in rehab after several rape allegations were made against him.



The 35-year-old actor was staying in a facility, located outside of Orlando, Florida, since May 31, and was reportedly seeking help for drug, alcohol, and sex issues.



His lawyer has since confirmed that Hammer is no longer at the Florida clinic and is ‘doing great’.

Speaking to E! News, Hammer’s lawyer said: ''I can confirm that Mr Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great.''

'He is doing really well and it's wonderful news for his family. He's back in the Cayman Islands," a source told.



Hammer has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, and has denied all the claims and said that sexual relationships were consensual.



In March, a woman accused the actor of raping her in 2017. She claimed they were allegedly in an off-and-on again relationship for four years during which she claimed the actor "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" abused her.



Hammer's controversy started in January after screengrabs of private chats allegedly from the actor's account got leaked on the internet. The handle which appears to have Hammer's name on it chats extensively talk about sex and cannibalism among other shocking and strange interests.

The chat shows about what he likes in his bedroom ranging from confirming that he’s a “cannibal” to calling his girlfriend his “slave” and laying down all his sexual fantasies. In one he says he would like to feast on different body parts of his ex GF.