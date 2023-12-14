Barbie leads Critics Choice Awards 2024; check full list of nominees

Critics Choice Awards 2024 complete list of nominees are finally out. The organisers revealed their list of nominees for the films category. Earlier last week, nominees for TV were revealed. Much like expected, in the films category, Barbenheimer fever ruled in the nominations. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie led the nominations with 18 nods.

Barbie got nods in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Director and more. Barbie has broken the record for most Critics Choice Awards nominations ever by a film.

Following close behind Barbie is Christopher Nolan's biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer also earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Director among other categories. Check out the TV nominees here

The winners will be announced on January 14.

Check out the full list of Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominees here:

Best Picture

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera — “Barbie”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”

Calah Lane — “Wonka”

Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Air”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Original Screenplay

“Air” — Alex Convery

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson

“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” — Samy Burch

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig

“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh

“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse