Barbie leads Critics Choice Awards 2024; check full list of nominees
Story highlights
Nominations for Critics Choice Awards 2024 are out for Films category. Earlier last week, the organisers revealed their nominees for TV projects.
Nominations for Critics Choice Awards 2024 are out for Films category. Earlier last week, the organisers revealed their nominees for TV projects.
Critics Choice Awards 2024 complete list of nominees are finally out. The organisers revealed their list of nominees for the films category. Earlier last week, nominees for TV were revealed. Much like expected, in the films category, Barbenheimer fever ruled in the nominations. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie led the nominations with 18 nods.
Barbie got nods in categories such as Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Best Director and more. Barbie has broken the record for most Critics Choice Awards nominations ever by a film.
Following close behind Barbie is Christopher Nolan's biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer also earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr and Best Director among other categories. Check out the TV nominees here
trending now
The winners will be announced on January 14.
Check out the full list of Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominees here:
Best Picture
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Margot Robbie — “Barbie”
Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera — “Barbie”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Forston — “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
Ariana Greenblatt — “Barbie”
Calah Lane — “Wonka”
Milo Machado Graner — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Dominic Sessa — “The Holdovers”
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — “The Creator”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Air”
“Barbie”
“The Color Purple”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
Best Director
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Alexander Payne — “The Holdovers”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Original Screenplay
“Air” — Alex Convery
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“The Holdovers” – David Hemingson
“Maestro” — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
“May December” — Samy Burch
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — Kelly Fremon Craig
“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh
“American Fiction” — Cord Jefferson
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse