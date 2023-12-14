Julia Roberts revisits some of her iconic films and their characters

Julia Roberts recently shared her thoughts on where some of her iconic movie characters might be today, including the fate of Vivian Ward, her character in the beloved 1990 romantic comedy, Pretty Woman.

Reflecting on the enduring love story between Vivian and businessman Edward Lewis (played by Richard Gere), Roberts speculated while speaking to CBS, "I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business."

Moving on to another collaboration with Gere in Runaway Bride, Roberts expressed optimism, playfully stating, "[Gere] doesn't die in this one. They're gonna stay together."

For her character in Mystic Pizza, Daisy, and her boyfriend Charles, played by Adam Storke, Roberts said, "Let's hope they're still together and they have a bunch of cute little kiddos."

In the romantic comedy Notting Hill, where Roberts portrayed the famous actress Anna, she envisioned her character as "retired," having six children while the bookshop owner (Hugh Grant) continued running his bookstore, now with a little knitting annex managed by Anna.

Delving into the political drama The Pelican Brief alongside Denzel Washington, Roberts asserted, "They're absolutely together," detailing a scene where they are watching TV together, emphasizing the unspoken connection between their characters.