Barbie earns over USD 1 billion worldwide, the first from a female -director to cross such a milestone

This Barbie is loved by all! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie has crossed USD 1 billion globally within the third week of its release. The film has been directed by Greta Gerwig and takes a spin on the age-old image of the iconic doll.



Taking to Instagram, the makers announced the news with a special post which they captioned, “Here’s to our incredible Barbies and Kens from all around the world for making our Barbie dreams come true. We’re excited to share that #BarbieTheMovie has hit $1 Billion at the Global Box Office.”

Barbie's stupendous earnings also makes director Greta Gerwig the first-ever solo female filmmaker with a billion-dollar film. Three other billion-dollar blockbusters were co-directed by women, including Frozen (USD 1.3 billion) and Frozen 2 (USD 1.45 billion) both co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, as well as Captain Marvel (USD 1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Barbie hit the milestone just after 17 days of its release, becoming the fastest Warner Bros. release to join the USD 1 billion club. Earlier the fantasy drama film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 held that record at 19 days.

It’s only the second blockbuster this year and the sixth of the pandemic era to cross USD 1 billion, following Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar: The Way of Water.



The Barbie movie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the famous doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken. It was released in theatres on July 21.