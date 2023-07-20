Barbie director Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach quietly welcomed their second child together

Greta Gerwig, who is gearing up for the release of her new film Barbie this Friday, welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Noah Baumbach earlier this year.



The arrival of the director-writer couple’s newest addition to the family was revealed in an Elle UK profile of the filmmaker. The baby is the second of the couple who also has a 4-year-old son, Harold. Baumbach has a 13-year-old son, Rohmer, from his previous marriage. The news of the baby's arrival was not made by the couple earlier.



During the interview, which covers Gerwig’s personal journeys as well as her professional and creative ones, the filmmaker initially discusses her new baby in the context of reflecting on where she is in life.



“I’m about to be 40,” she told the magazine. “And there’s something about that where you’re like: Oh! I’m properly middle-aged now.’ All parts of life feel extremely activated.”



During the interview, Gerwig reportedly stepped away to pump breastmilk for her newborn and even shared photos with the publication of her baby.



“He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy,” she said. “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”



The interview marks the first time Gerwig or Baumbach have discussed the birth of their second son. The Oscar-nominated writer and director announced she was pregnant for the second time back in December 2022 during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.