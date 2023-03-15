'Arise Sir Brian May': Queen's lead guitarist receives 'Knight Bachelor' by UK King Charles III

Legendary lead guitarist of the rock band Queen, Sir Brian May received a knighthood from Britain's King Charles III during an investiture ceremony on Tuesday (March 14) at Buckingham Palace, the royal family said. May recieved the title of "Knight Bachelor" for his contribution to music and charity. He attended the ceremony with his wife, Anita Dobson, a former star of the UK's TV soap. Queen's official account tweeted a post congratulating him. The post read, "Arise Sir Brian May." May joins other musicians, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart, who have received the same prestigious honour. Here's everything you need to know about Sir May and what actually the honour means:

Arise Sir Brian May ⚔️🎸

Brian's investiture as a Knight of The Realm took place today at Buckingham Palace. The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles.



Many congratulations, Sir Brian!



📸©️ Alamy pic.twitter.com/nE3ZmfvPSZ — Queen (@QueenWillRock) March 14, 2023

🎷🎸🎶 Musicians Brian May and YolanDa Brown congratulate each other after receiving their honours from The King during an Investiture at Buckingham Palace.



YolanDa performed in front of His Majesty as part of yesterday's Commonwealth Day Service in Westminster Abbey. pic.twitter.com/xaMs15XVlg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 14, 2023

Who is Brian May?

Sir Brian Harold May is the lead guitarist of the band Queen. Other than being an artist, he is also an astrophysicist. He wrote numerous hit songs for Queen "We Will Rock You," "I Want It All," "Flash," "The Show Must Go On," and many more.

May was ranked no 26 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All. Later in 2012, the "Guitar World" magazine readers poll ranked him as the "second greatest guitarist" of all.

He was even inducted into the "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" as a member of Queen and in 2018 he received the "Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award."

His career as an astrophysicist was none less. In 2005, he was appointed as "commander" of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

In 2007, he earned a PhD in astrophysics.

May was a "science team collaborator" with US-based space agency NASA's New Horizons "Pluto mission."

Who is Knight Bachelor?

The title of Knight Bachelor is a basic rank awarded to a man who has been knighted by the UK monarch but is not inducted as a member of one of the organised orders of chivalry, which is a part of the British honours system.

Knights are addressed as "sir" or "dame," followed by their name.

Following the announcement, May told Associated Press that this honour might bring "a little bit more clout." He said, "Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know if it's Sir Brian on the phone."