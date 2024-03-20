Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce finalised, singer to pay $1.25 million

Ariana Grande and her ex Dalton Gomez are now officially divorced. The two had separated a year ago but their divorce got finalised today with the pop star making a one-time settlement of $1.25 million and no alimony.

The 30-year-old singer and 28-year-old real estate broker have no children together or pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The divorce settlement terms, we hear, were agreed upon in October but they required a six-month waiting period before the judge’s order could take effect. These terms include a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, giving him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home and paying up to $25,000 toward his attorneys’ fees.

Ariana and Dalton got married in 2021

Ariana and Dalton were married for nearly three years. They got married in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California on May 15, 2021. Ariana and Dalton had kept their relationship private before the actual wedding. The two shared pictures of each other sometimes on Instagram and had been dating since January 2020. At the time of the Covid lockdown, Ariana and Dalton stayed together.

The two were happy together before both got busy with their own work and started spending more time away from each other.

Divorce rumours started circulating after cheating reports surfaced on social media. Also, since Ariana was constantly filming, both she and Dalton had long-distance come in between their marriage.

