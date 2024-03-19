Citadel's Indian spin-off gets a title; watch Varun Dhawan, Samantha in spy avatar

The title of the much-anticipated Indian spin-off of the hit series Citadel has finally been unveiled! On Tuesday, Prime Video India released the first poster of the upcoming series, revealing its title as, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The poster features lead actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a captivating spy-themed setting.

In a statement, Prime Video India described Citadel: Honey Bunny as having "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."

The poster showcases Varun and Samantha in spy attire, holding guns and exuding an intense aura, hinting at the high-octane action and drama that await viewers. The ensemble cast also includes acclaimed actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Check it out below!

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel made its debut on Prime Video in April last year, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as elite agents in the spy agency Citadel. With the latest announcement of Citadel: Honey Bunny, fans were reassured that the Indian series is not a remake but a spin-off, offering a unique storyline within the Citadel universe. Plans for versions in Spanish, Italian, and Mexican are also in the pipeline.