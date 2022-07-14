Apple TV+ announces drama series 'Ferrari' from the makers of 'Peaky Blinders'

Apple TV+ has announced a series on the life of automaker Enzo Ferrari, which will come from the creator of the hit BBC show ‘Peaky Blinders’, Steven Knight. The series will be directed by Stefano Sollima of 'Without Remorse,' with Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino serving as executive producers.

In a statement, Knight said, "I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand."

"Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being," he added.

The series will be based on Luca Dal Monte's best-selling biography Ferrari Rex and will follow the life of Enzo Ferrari, his dedication to developing the fastest racing car in history, and the sufferings that passion brought him in his life. Enzo, in between 1956 and 1961 suffered trauma and pain after his firstborn son Dino died for which he blames his driver, Juan Manule Fangio.

The show will be produced by Fremantle-owned The Young Pope, The Apartment Pictures and Indigo Film, which have put together a top-notch creative team, with Knight penning the script. Apart from Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino, Nicola Guiliano, Knight, Solima, Giulio Marantonio, and Lorenzo De Maio will executive produce the series. Dal Monte has been onboarded as a historical consultant.

Ferrari is Knight's second Apple TV+ project after the sci-fi thriller ‘See’, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, which is soon coming to an end.