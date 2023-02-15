Ant-Man 3 reviews out: Paul Rudd's MCU film becomes second 'rotten' film in MCU

The first reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are finally here, and it appears the film has divided critics right down the middle. Many of the reviews are downright negative, with critics excoriating the film's CGI quality, script, and lack of originality. The 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has scored only 53 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. It has now become only the second MCU film, after Chloe Zhao's Eternals, to be a "rotten" or poorly reviewed film. The critical consensus reads, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU."

In the film, we follow the adventures of Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, who went from a thief to a superhero with the ability to shrink thanks to his special suit. Joining him are Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as the adult version of Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.

Jonathan Majors makes his debut as the Kang the Conqueror, a time-travelling supervillain and the next Big Bad of MCU after Thanos.

Here are some of the reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

San Francisco Chronicle's Mick LaSalle wrote, “Ant-Man isn’t an example of bad comedy. It’s bad drama, bad science fiction, and a waste of everyone in it, including Evangeline Lily and Michael Douglas."

Slant Magazine's Derek Smith wrote, "Quantumania feels less the start of a new phase of Marvel films than a tired retread of adventures we’ve already been on."

Mashable's Kristy Puchko wrote, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a chaotic, woefully unfunny mess that has forgotten why its hero was such fun. The thrill isn't just gone, it's been buried beneath a swarm of plot contrivances and truly hideous CGI."

The Atlantic's David Sims wrote, "The story is in service of the larger Marvel engine, an increasingly creaky machine that nevertheless keeps grinding away, dropping superstar performers into CGI glop because the show simply must go on."

CNN.com's Brian Lowry wrote, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania works on one key level, establishing Kang the Conqueror as a truly formidable and worthy villain. Yet with its plunge into inner space, "Ant-Man" comes up short in almost every other way that matters."

Rolling Stone's David Fear wrote, "Quantumania is somehow heavy without feeling substantial, almost desperate in its dourness. Even scattered with occasional wisecracks, it makes Eternals feel positively breezy by comparison."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17.

