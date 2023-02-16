Ant-Man 3: How Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors used music to get into character

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Ant-Man 3 is the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Peyton Reed directorial serves as the grand introduction of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. In comics, Kang is a popular character who is sometimes an anti-hero and other times a supervillain. Unlike other conquerors, he does not subjugate lands or peoples. His domain is time. He can manipulate time and is thus a ridiculously dangerous adversary to have. He is a time-travelling being who belongs to the 31st century. He was a descendant of his namesake Nathaniel Richards, the father of Reed Richards or Mr Fantastic (played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). He found out about the time travel technology invented by Doctor Doom and sought to use it, thus becoming a conqueror of temporal domains.

To get into the headspace of Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors used music

Majors revealed in a recent interview how he got into the head of a complex character like Kang. He revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he used music to do that.

"Music is so beautiful because it really speaks to your subconscious, and a funny thing happens every time I begin a project and try to put together a playlist. It’s the music on the surface that you think the script is asking you for, and that can be something like Requiem for a Dream’s [“Lux Aeterna”]. You think that that’s Kang, but it ends up connecting to something that is so deep in my subconscious," he said.

He added that the power of music lies in its ability to speak to the subconscious, making it an effective tool when creating a playlist for a project.

"I knew I wanted to include Stevie Wonder's "If It's Magic." While it may not seem like an obvious choice for a Kang song, there was something about it that spoke to the elemental nature of the character. Other songs, such as The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" and classical pieces from Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven were also included. Each song was chosen to communicate with a different part of myself, to activate and inspire different emotions and movements in the crew. Ultimately, the music serves a greater purpose than just entertainment; it helps to bring the project to life in a meaningful and impactful way," said Majors.

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's plot?

In Quantumania, Scott Lang and others are lost in the Quantum Realm, and in there they have bigger concerns than just escaping. For this pocket, the dimension is home to Kang, who wants to escape. The official synopsis reads, "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce."

Why is Kang the Conqueror so scary?

While speaking to WION, Reed revealed what makes Kang the Conqueror the biggest threat Scott and the Avengers have faced. He said, "He is a character who doesn't live in a straight line. And a big part of his character is he expends the least amount of energy possible. He's a very, very clear character. If he says something, he means it, and you better listen to it. So to put those two energies up against each other struck us as something quite dramatic. It's safe to say that Scott and Hope and the rest of the family have some things in store for them in this movie that go far beyond anything they've experienced before."

