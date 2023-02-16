Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania: Everything to know

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania is almost here. The excitement surrounding the film surpasses a typical standalone superhero movie due to the presence of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the big supervillain who succeeds Thanos as the next Big Bad of MCU's Multiverse Saga. The Peyton Reed directorial continues the story of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, his daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) who is now an adult, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). They get stranded in the Quantum Realm and encounter Kang, one of Marvel's most fearsome villains. Here's everything you need to know about the film:

Creative team of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania

Reed returns to direct the film after helming the first two entries in the franchise. Jeff Loveness has penned the script. This will be his feature film debut and he has earlier written for TV series like Rick and Morty. He will also script Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth film in the Avengers series. William Pope is handling the cinematography. Adam Gerstel and Laura Jennings have editing duties. Christophe Beck has composed the music.

Cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania

As mentioned above, the film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Kathryn Newton in the main roles. David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray also star.

Plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania

The film has Scott Lang and others being lost in the Quantum Realm, and in there they have bigger concerns than just escaping. For this pocket, the dimension is home to Kang the Conqueror, a temporal conqueror who can manipulate time. The official synopsis reads, "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce."

Release date of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania releases on February 17.

