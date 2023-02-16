Ant-Man 3 box office collection prediction: Despite mixed reviews, MCU film to gross $255 million

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Cinematic Universe's 31st movie, may not have pleased many critics, but it is still expected to score a big opening globally. As per a report in Variety, the film will gross around $255 million at the worldwide box office. In North America, its domestic market, the report said the Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors film is expected to bring home a respectable $95 million. In India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh claims that the film has sold more than 77,000 tickets for day 1 in advanced bookings. India is always quite a profitable market for MCU movies, and it appears the third movie in Peyton Reed's Ant-Man franchise is not going to be any different.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, and Bill Murray also star in Quantumania.

The excitement around the movie may have a lot to do with Kang, the supervillain who is the next Big Bad of the MCU after Thanos. The Avengers will face him in the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty.

While speaking to WION, Reed described what makes Kang so scary and such a big threat to the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes. "One of the things that we wanted to do with this movie was to shake Ant-Man up a little bit... take him out of his comfort zone, and really put him up against an incredibly formidable bad guy. So it was fun to take his lighthearted energy and put him up against Kang. That's not to say Kang doesn't have a sense of humour. But he is a character who doesn't live in a straight line. And a big part of his character is he expends the least amount of energy possible. He's a very, very clear character. If he says something, he means it, and you better listen to it. So to put those two energies up against each other struck us as something quite dramatic. It's safe to say that Scott and Hope and the rest of the family have some things in store for them in this movie that go far beyond anything they've experienced before," he said.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has not pleased critics so far. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 51 per cent, indicating almost half of all reviews of the film are negative. But even the positive reviews appear as though the critic is apologising for the movie's very existence.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU," reads the critical consensus.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on February 17.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE