Anne Heche's car crash death ruled accidental in coroner's report

The death of Anne Heche, who passed away in a fiery car crash earlier this month was ruled an accident by the coroner. The coroner's office said that a full autopsy report is yet to be completed. The report also said she has a fractured sternum caused by "blunt trauma".

Heche, who rose to fame with her Daytime Emmy-winning portrayal of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the NBC soap opera 'Another World', was driving a car on August 5 in Los Angeles when she crashed twice, once into a garage and second into a house. The second crash, which left the house she struck structurally unlivable, ignited a fire that left her horribly burned. The actor was said to be driving under the influence in a Los Angeles Police Department report. Only Heche was harmed and the inhabitants of the house were unscathed.

Heche was declared brain dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated. She is survived by her two sons Homer and Atlas.

Apart from 'Another World', she was also known for her performances in films like 'Donnie Brasco', ' Volcano', 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', 'Wag the Dog', 'Six Days, Seven Nights', and 'Return to Paradise'.

She also received critical acclaim for her performance in TV movie 'Gracie's Choice'. The role also gave her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Apart from her work on TV and films, she worked in theatres too on Broadway. Her work in the play 'Twentieth Century' earned her a Tony Award nomination.

