Angelina Jolie visits Yemen to help refugees amid Ukraine-Russia war

Hollywood's acclaimed actress, Angelina Jolie, who is known for her humanitarian work, is on the ground in Yemen to help the refugees amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Informing all her followers, Jolie on her Instagram updated that she had landed in the capital city of Aden, where she will be working with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to provide aid.



Jolie had worked for almost two decades working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Now, when the Ukraine-Russian has gained the world's attention, the 'Maleficent' star opted to visit Yemen because the refugees there also need help.

"I've landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for UNHCR @refugees and show my support for the people of Yemen," Jolie wrote in the caption. "I will do my best to communicate from the ground as the days unfold."

"As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I'm here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yemenis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive," she added.



Reacting to the horrific situation in Ukraine, Jolie wrote, "This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion," she penned. "The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support, and above all, peace."

They shared several snaps showcasing the terrible situation of Yemen and the people living there. The post included a video clip that showed an aerial view of the country with the text, reading, "Yemen A Forgotten Conflict."



For the unversed, Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014. It began with Iran-backed Houthi rebels taking control of the capital Sanaa, and the northern parts of the country.

(With inputs from the agencies)