Anatomy of a Fall actor Samuel Theis accused of rape

French actor and filmmaker Samuel Theis has been accused of rape. The actor best known for Oscar-tipped drama Anatomy of a Fall reportedly sexually assaulted a crew member in July after a party. The alleged party was held at an apartment earlier in 2023.

As the news of his sexual assault surfaced, Samuel was removed from a film he was directing called Je Le Jure.

The crew member claims that he stayed at the apartment where the party took place. He claims that he was drunk so he stayed back. He claims he was raped in the morning. Samuel Theis has denied these allegations.

Also read: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa file for divorce nearly two years after announcing separation

Meanwhile, as Je Le Jure’s producer Caroline Bonmarchand got to know of the incident, she hired a third party to undertake a formal investigation into the matter. She also took Samuel Theis off the set but continued to direct remotely.

Caroline Bonmarchand said, “In the end, what we’re discovering is that no matter how many kits, white papers and resources we have, when it comes to actually dealing with this type of situation, we’re not equipped.”