American rock band KISS take a final bow with last concert ever, digital avatars to take over

Bid your goodbyes to KISS, an iconic American rock band, that will not be performing live anymore. The popular band performed for the last time in front of a live audience after having done the same thing for 50 years.

They ended their End of the Road tour with a final concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The loved members of the band, founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as well as guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer took to the stage, performing classic tracks like “I Love It Loud” and “Beth.”

At the end of the show, the musicians left the stage – and their digital avatars took their places to perform “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.” So there is a silver lining after all since their digital avatars will take over from here while the members won't do any physical performances henceforth.

The band also released a video on their official YouTube channel that shows the musicians in motion-capture suits used to create the digital avatars, as well as the avatars themselves performing and breathing fire.

In the video, frontman Paul says, “The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are.” The avatars were created through a partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, according to a news release from the company.

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” said Gene Simmons. He added, “The technology is going to make Paul jump higher than he’s ever done before.