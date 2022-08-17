Alec Baldwin's lawyer says FBI report is being 'misconstrued'

Nearly a year after the fatal 'Rust' shooting claimed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life, the FBI released a forensics report which stated that the gun used on the set couldn’t have been fired unless someone pulled its trigger. To respond to the FBI findings, AB's lawyer has spoken to a few publications and has cleared the actor's stance.

Nikas told Fox News, "The FBI report is being misconstrued." He added, "The gun fired in testing only one time -- without having to pull the trigger -- when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger because it was in such poor condition."

Nikas also said that the FBI's report on the gun doesn't even matter because the Santa Fe Medical Investigator's Office have ruled Halyna's death as an accident.

"The critical report is the one from the medical examiner, who concluded that this was a tragic accident. This is the third time the New Mexico authorities have found that Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of the allegedly unsafe conditions on the set, that he was told by the person in charge of safety on the set that the gun was ‘cold,’ and believed the gun was safe," Nikas concluded.

According to the FBI report obtained by ABC News, the .45 Colt calibre F.lli Pietta single-action revolver "could not be made to fire if the hammer was placed in quarter-and half-cock position". The conclusions in the report were derived from accidental discharge testing that used a similar gun.

All of the findings in the case have been sent to New Mexico officials for further consideration. Prosecutors have yet to determine if any charges should be filed in this case based on the latest reports.