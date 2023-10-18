Alec Baldwin to be recharged with involuntary manslaughter in Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin's case in connection with the fatal film shooting in 2021 will reportedly be brought before a grand jury in mid-November
New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 Rust shooting, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Baldwin’s case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, the report added.
Alec Baldwin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. She died when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that passed through her and injured director Joel Souza.
Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins’ death and he did not pull the trigger.
Prosecutors dismissed charges against Alec Baldwin in April after new evidence emerged that the gun he used may have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.
Morrissey said at the time that if new testing of the gun showed it was working they would recharge Baldwin.
Subsequent testing of the gun by an independent expert showed it would not fire unless the trigger was pulled, confirming previous FBI testing on the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver.
