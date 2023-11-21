After Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams' fan dies after falling in concert

In a rather tragic news update, a woman in her 70s died after attending a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney last Thursday. The woman suffered a fall at Robbie’s concert. She fell down six rows of seats during the show at Allianz Stadium and suffered serious head injuries.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that the woman succumbed to her injuries which led to coma and then death.

The mishap took place when after it ended, thousands of concert-goers started stepping out at the same time. Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell. The show had a full strength of some 40,000 concert-goers.

Ever since the news came out, Robbie Williams has not made any comments on the same.

Robbie Williams will next play in Melbourne on November 22.