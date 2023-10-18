Adidas founder Adi Dassler to get a limited series

Adidas founder Adi Dassler will now get a limited series that shows the rise of the Adidas empire. Independent film producer Niels Juul of the fame Killers of the Flower Moon has struck a deal with the family of Adi Dassler. Dassler’s grandchildren have set up a production company called Juul’s No Fat Ego Productions and AD Legacy, which have entered into a deal with the filmmaker for the limited series.

Fictional series on the life of the founder of Adidas

This will be a fictional limited series based on Adi Dassler’s life and the global brand he created in his small German village. The series will let us in on the lives of the Dassler family members – how Adi Dassler and brother Rudolf parted ways, and how the rift between them led to the creation of iconic brands like Adidas and Puma. Rudolf created Puma, launching one of the longest-running brand rivalries in history.

Niels Juul is promising a lot of fun on the way and is pegging the series as being “at the creative intersection of The Crown and Succession.” The story will be presented from the point of view of Dassler’s oldest daughter Inge, capturing her father’s “uncompromising passion for sports and his obsession through innovation.”

The filmmaker attached to this series is a fan of real-life stories

On what people can expect from this limited series, he further said, “I am a big fan of real-life stories, and as much as I liked Enzo Ferrari’s tale, I was immediately drawn to the story of Adi. It’s a great dramatic, intense, and brutal tale but also at times hilariously funny with the rivalry between the two brothers.”

“But what truly attracts me to the story is how one visionary man and sports idealist completely defied convention at the time. From making shoes for gold medalist Jesse Owens against the will of Hitler in the 1936 Berlin Olympics to supporting Katrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967 even when she — as a woman — was not permitted, or developing the first female tennis shoe for Billie Jean King as she was fighting for equal rights for women in sports. Through these game-changing events in sports history, I see a great opportunity to tell not only a breathtaking family and brand saga but also shine an intimate and personal light on some of the most iconic and memorable events in sports history.”

