Academy bans Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar this year, has been banned from all Academy events by the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars 2022 for a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and now faces a ban for 10 years.



The decision was announced by the Academy via a statement on Friday."Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in the statement.



The decision was made during a Board of Governors meeting held on Friday in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week.

OPINION| Will Smith should apologise to all for spoiling Oscars 2022 with his toxic masculinity

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room," the letter stated.



"For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short -- unprepared for the unprecedented," David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson added.

Academy accepts Will Smith's resignation over Chris Rock slap, says, disciplinary proceedings will continue

Rock came on stage to present the best documentary feature award at the 2022 Oscars, and made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith`s shaved head and compared it to Demi Moore's bald head in 'G.I. Jane 2'. The joke led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"



Moments later, Smith won his first Oscar for his performance in 'King Richard'. During his acceptance speech, the actor apologised to the Academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Rock.

Post 2022 Oscars slap gate, Netflix puts Will Smith's new film on hold

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, reveals Academy as it weighs disciplinary action



However, after receiving backlash for his disorderly behaviour, Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock and Academy on his social media handle.



On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, was initiated by Smith. A few hours later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, claiming he "willfully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Also read: August Alsina gives details of his 'entanglement' with Jada Pinkett Smith in a new song