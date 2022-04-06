August Alsina gives details of his 'entanglement' with Jada Pinkett Smith in a new song

Amid Will Smith's slap scandal at this year's Oscar, August Alsina has opened up about his affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.



Pinkett Smith had admitted in her reality show 'Red Table Talk' that she was in an 'entanglement' with Alsina in 2015 when she and Smith were taking time off from their marriage.



On Monday, a week after Smith walked onto the Oscar stage and slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Alsina shared a few clips on his Instagram giving a sneak peek into a new song called 'Shake the Word'. The song gives details of his affair with Pinkett Smith.

"Well, of course, some s--- is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite," Alsina sang in a video shared on his Instagram page.



Alsina also mentions about being cancelled after Pinkett Smith and Smith openly discussed the affair on the show.

"I heard I was canceled," Alsina began. "Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless. That’s what makes me August."

This isn't the first time that Alsina has sung about his alleged affair with Pinkett Smith.



Soon after the 'Red Table Talk' episode was aired, Alsina released a song titled, 'Entanglements' with Rick Ross.

In 2018, Alsina went to 'the table' with Pinkett Smith to address his alcohol, sex and drug addictions, and she introduced the singer as a "dear family friend."



It was only in 2020 while promoting his album, "The Product III: stateofEMERGEency," that Alsina spoke about Pinkett Smith and his affair and claimed that Smith gave him "his permission" for the affair.



The statement prompted the Smiths to sit down for a discussion on 'Red Table Talk' where Pinkett Smith admitted to the entanglement in front of her husband.