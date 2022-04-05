Post 2022 Oscars slap gate, Netflix puts Will Smith's new film on hold

It seems Will Smith's troubles are far from over. The actor may have apologised and subsequently resigned from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscar Awards, but it also has impacted the projects he has been associated with.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, OTT giant Netflix has planned to move 'Fast and Lose' into the backburner. The film features Will Smith in the lead. Incidentally, the film's director David Leitch had already left the project a week prior to the Oscars incident. He is now directing 'Fall Guy' which stars Ryan Gosling and is backed by Universal. Will Smith resigns from Academy membership after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022



A source told THR that both Netflix and Universal were competing to get Leitch to direct their next project which ultimately Universal won. Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars 2022 producer says



Soon after Leitch's exit, Netflix was even trying to rope another big director considering Smith was the front runner for Best Actor Oscar award this year. Smith did win an Oscar but the slapping incident has tainted the ceremony and the actor to a great extent. Reports now suggest that Netflix has quietly moved the project to the back burner.

'Fast and Loose' was a story of a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack and how pieces back his identity with help of clues and realises he had led a double identity as a wealthy kingpin and a CIA agent. It is not clear if Netflix will go ahead with Smith or re-cast the project entirely with a new director.



Smith's other project Apple+ escape drama 'Emancipation' has also been put on hold for the moment although only post-production work is left of the film. It is scheduled to release in 2022 but post the Oscar incident it is unclear when the film will release.

