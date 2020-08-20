This is the truth to rumours of Brad Pitt, Harry Styles coming together for a film!

The internet has been abuzz with reports that Brad Pitt and singer Harry Styles are soon to work together in a film but sadly, there’s no truth to it.

Reports surfaced that Brad Pitt would be starring alongside Harry Styles in an upcoming movie called ‘Faster, Cheaper, Better’.

A Latin American and European movie distributor called Vertice Cine first reported the news, and it quickly went viral.

Now, a representative for Brad Pitt has refuted these rumours and said that it’s “not true.”

While Brad is a known face in the industry, Harry was recently seen in the 2017 film ‘Dunkirk’. He is predominantly a musician, having found fame with One Direction. If this film with Brad Pitt would have gone through it would have been his second Hollywood film.

