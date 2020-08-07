New 'Wonder Woman 1984' teaser gives a glimpse of the antagonist Cheetah

The pandemic may have pushed the release date of 'Wonder Woman 1984' but the makers are ensuring that they keep the curiosity around the film buzzing.



On Thursday, the official Instagram page of the film shared a new teaser which gives a glimpse of actress Kristen Wiig's character and how she transforms from archeologist Barbara Ann Minerva to the antagonist Cheetah.



"I don't want to be like anyone. I want to be an apex predator," she's seen saying in the clip.

The Warner Bros film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Gadot who played the same character in the 2017 film, returns in the sequel for a face-off against Wiig's character as well as Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) in this next chapter.



This film has been helmed by Patty Jenkins and also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.



After several rounds of delay, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is expected to finally release in theaters in October this year.