Marvel's Thor aka Chris Hemsworth to swim with sharks in Nat Geo special

Chris Hemsworth aka ‘Avengers’ star will now be busy for sometime as he has been roped in for a special show that will run in 2021 for National Geographic.

A special show, ‘Shark Beach’ will see Chris Hemsworth consult with marine biologists, surfers, conservationists and shark advocates in his native Australia to uncover the reasons behind increased numbers of shark attacks in his homeland in recent years and trying to figure out how humans and sharks can coexist.

He will be diving in with sharks for the show.

Talking about the venture, Chris said, "I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity. It's crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach."

In the special, Hemsworth will dive with different shark species to understand their behaviors; join local biologists to explore preventative measures to stave off shark-human encounters; and showcase innovations in technology designed to protect both sharks and people.

'Shark Beach' is produced by Nutopia. Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson executive produce with Nutopia's Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed and Mark Hedgecoe and Nat Geo's Tracy Rudolph Jackson.

