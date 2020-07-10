Lana Del Rey to release book of poetry

Grammy-nominated singer Lana Del Rey is now venturing into the world of books as she is ready to release a book of poetry titled ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, Simon & Schuster’.

The book of poetry was announced on Thursday.

On the book, Lana Del Rey said, "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many. Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic."

In addition to a hardcover book, the singer will also bring her poetry book to life via a spoken word performance in an audiobook. The singer will recite her poems accompanied by music from Grammy Award-winning musician Jack Antonoff. The spoken word album will be available on July 28 for electronic download from all major audiobook retailers.

Vinyl and CD editions of the spoken word album will be available on October 2.

'Glee' co-creator Ryan Murphy & 5 others join The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as Board of Trustees

The book marks the singer's first collection. Violet is set to feature more than thirty poems, including Never to Heaven, The Land of 1,000 Fires, Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving, LA Who Am I to Love You?, and more.

In addition, the hardcover book will also have typewritten manuscript pages alongside original photography taken by Lana.

The hardcover edition will be available on September 29.