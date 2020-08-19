Angelina Jolie calls herself 'boring': I spend time studying foreign policy

Angelina Jolie might be one of the most beautiful actresses we have but she believes she is quite boring.

In a new interview Angelina has revealed that its her children that are creative and that she loves to watch each of them take on a new personality.

During a press event for her upcoming film ‘The One and Only Ivan’, she said, "Oh god, I'm really boring. I spend a lot of time studying foreign policy. But I think my creativity is my kids. Because being with them and making up stories before bed or just being silly with them, (I am) really (doing) nothing. Just watching each of them become uniquely who they are and being around them and going into each of their (space), whether it be their rooms and talking to them or developing or helping them develop. It's not as much me but my mom was like that, and loved seeing other people's creativity.”

Angelina Jolie is mother to six children -- sons Maddox, Pax, and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne.

In 'The One And Only Ivan', Angelina Jolie has voiced the character of an aging elephant named Stella, who cares for an abandoned baby elephant named Ruby in a circus show at the Big Top Mall.

On her association, Angelina said, "One of my children read the book and said that they loved it. We talked about why it was special and why it meant so much to them. So, I started to pursue where it is being made, what's happening and started to get involved. I looked at the early drafts and it was very interesting.”

"It is not a light film. It deals with heavy issues but it is charming and fun and full of life. But it's deceptive in kind of what the packaging (is). So, I thought it was very important and wanted to get involved. I like the messages in it."

The actress is also the producer of the film.

Directed by Thea Sharrock, 'The One And Only Ivan' will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India on August 21.

The live action-animation film also features the voices of Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, and Chaka Khan, besides actors Bryan Cranston, Ramon Rodríguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Indira Varma and Eleanor Matsuura.