‘Shang-Chi’ fame Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Marvel’s 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Marvel Studios has roped in Destin Daniel Cretton to direct ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, who helmed the studio’s 2021 hit ‘Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, reported Variety. The announcement comes days after studio head Kevin Feige announced two new Avengers films at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The other movie announced was ‘Secret Wars’.

The film will be the first part of the two-part conclusion to the multiverse saga, just like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019) brought an end to the Infinity Saga. No writer or cast has been announced yet. However, with the title, it is understood that Kang the Conqueror will be first seen in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, which will be released in 2023 and will also have a pivotal presence in the film.

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ will be a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The film will focus on Kang, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new main villain, to be played by Jonathan Majors.

Cretton has already established himself within the MCU following the success of 'Shang Chi'. He struck a deal with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective last year, and as a part of the deal, Cretton is working on a sequel to ‘Shang-Chi’. He is also in progress with a series for Disney+ titled ‘Wonder Man’. No date has been finalised yet. Cretton’s other known works are ‘Short Term 12’ and ‘Just Mercy.'

‘The Kang Dynasty’ is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, while ‘Secret Wars' is set for a November 7, 2025, release.

Phase 6 of the MCU will come to a close with the two Avengers films. With the release of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in November, the MCU’s Phase 4 will conclude.

Marvel has also confirmed that Bassam Tariq is directing ‘Blade’, Julius Onah is directing ‘Captain America: New World Order’ with Anthony Mackie in the title role, and Jake Schreier is directing ‘Thunderbolts’.

