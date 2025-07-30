/Netflix confirms Untamed season 2, Eric Bana will return to tackle a new mystery

Netflix has confirmed that its surprise hit series Untamed has been renewed for a second season. The show stars Eric Bana as special agent Kyle Turner. The series made its Netflix debut on 17 July and met with critical acclaim, quickly becoming a fan favourite and taking the number 1 spot on the Top 10 list with over 24.6 million views. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and is the brainchild of Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, who are known for their work on films like The Revenant and Twisters.

Showrunners of Season 2 renewal news

Speaking about the news with Netflix's Tudum, Mark L. Smith shared, “Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes. But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast … it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?’”

What to expect in Untamed season 2

The first season of Untamed consists of six episodes and follows Kyle Turner, played by Eric Bana, a special agent working for the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, who is tasked with investigating the death of a young woman at Yosemite National Park, one of the largest national parks in the United States.

At the end of season one, Kyle Turner has solved the mystery, despite the consequences to his personal life. Turner was finally able to come to terms with his past and move on with his life. In season two, he will be investigating a new mystery in a different national park.

Eric Bana on Untamed season 2

The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago, and Wilson Bethel. It remains to be seen which of the other cast members will be returning for season two. Speaking about Untamed's success and news of the renewal, Eric Bana said, “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of Untamed to life.”