/If you enjoyed The Untamed, watch these 7 Chinese historical fantasy dramas on Netflix

The Princess Weiyoung is another cliffhanger adding to the list of Chinese period dramas. Princess Xin’er narrowly escapes the massacre of her family and is rescued by another princess, Weiyoun, who was killed by her stepmother. Seeking revenge for her fallen kingdom, Princess Xin’er, as Weiyoung survives to become the next ruler. The drama is known for its beautiful costumes, soundtracks and emotional depth.