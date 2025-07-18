/If you enjoyed The Untamed, watch these 7 Chinese historical fantasy dramas on Netflix

Some of the best Chinese historical fantasy dramas streaming on Netflix, which offer a captivating storyline, romance and mythology.
With rich word building, slow-burning romances, and twisting plots, these Chinese dramas offer a perfect blend of myth and drama. These C-dramas involve elements of martial arts and romance, more or less equally captivating, like Korean or Spanish dramas. If you enjoyed The Untamed, then head on to exploring Mandarin stories with some of the best historical fantasy dramas streaming on Netflix.
This ancient Chinese period drama revolves around the love of two boys. A disillusioned assassin and a wanderer fall into a profound connection with each other as they navigate martial arts and conspiracies. If you loved The Untamed, then you will undoubtedly like Word of Honor, offering you strong chemistry and a wuxia atmosphere.
The popular Chinese drama is adapted from the novel of the same name by Tang Qi Gong Zi. Goddess Bai Qian (Yang Mi) and god Ye Hua (Mark Chao) fall in love battling fate, memory loss and divine betrayal in three lifetimes. Eternal Love is an epic fantasy romance that will hook you in its magic.
Love between Fairy and Devil narrates the story of forbidden love between a fairy and a devil. An orchid fairy, Xiao Lanhua, accidentally frees the powerful Lord Devil Dongfang Qingcang. The drama goes on to build a romantic tension between the two and turns into a rollercoaster ride of fate. The drama is fascinating and intense all at once.
Set during the Tang Dynasty, the drama stars a princess who seeks to take revenge for her family. Li Changge (Dilraba Dilmurat) disguises herself as a man after her family gets killed in a coup. The Long Ballad is the story of a resilient princess fighting to reclaim her place in the palace with rich cinematography.
Set in 18th-century China, Judge Dee's Mystery tells the story of Di Renjie, a celebrated judge during the Tang Dynasty. As the story unravels, Di Renjie is dispatched to Penglai, where he tackles more cases from murders to conspiracies. This drama is filled with beautiful sets, costumes and brisk storytelling with minimal flaws, a good watch for those who enjoy unresolved endings.
A mythological fantasy drama, featuring Yang Zi as princess Xiao Yao, Lost You Forever is set in a world where gods, demons and humans coexist. The series portrays characters with emotional depth, suspense, longing and surprising twists. The drama is well crafted, engaging and a must-watch for period drama lovers.
The Princess Weiyoung is another cliffhanger adding to the list of Chinese period dramas. Princess Xin’er narrowly escapes the massacre of her family and is rescued by another princess, Weiyoun, who was killed by her stepmother. Seeking revenge for her fallen kingdom, Princess Xin’er, as Weiyoung survives to become the next ruler. The drama is known for its beautiful costumes, soundtracks and emotional depth.