/Mother Knows Best! Kathryn Hahn joins Disney’s live-action Tangled as Mother Gothel

Disney has dropped a major update about its upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled. The network has confirmed that Kathryn Hahn will play the role of the iconic villain Mother Gothel in the project. The news was revealed through a playful social media post.

Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel

Taking to Instagram, the actress announced the casting on Tuesday through an "outfit of the day" video. In the clip, Hahn says she had just learned what “OOTD” stands for. Then the actress steps back to show a T-shirt featuring images of Mother Gothel. The post was shared with the caption, "OOTD, Mother Gothel."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Additionally, Hahn also updated her Instagram bio with the title of the character’s signature song, "Mother Knows Best."

The speculation around the casting was circulating for months, and reports suggested Hahn was among the top choices of the makers for the role of the manipulative antagonist who raises Rapunzel as her own daughter while secretly exploiting her magical hair to preserve her youth.

Fans reactions

As soon as the update surfaced on social media, fans were sent to frenzy. "KATHRYN THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I NEEDED THIS TODAY!!!," one user wrote. "SCREAMING I KNEW IT I KNEW IT," said another. "OMGGGGGG YAS QUEEN CONGRATS," read the third comment.

About the live-action film

Disney announced the live-action Tangled adaptation in 2024, and the cast features Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider. Directed by Michael Gracey, the script is penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up about raising daughter Malti Marie away from cameras

Tangled was a Disney animated take on the Rapunzel fairy tale, which was released in 2010. The film had voice performances by Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel, and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. It was directed by Nathan Greno and Byron Howard.