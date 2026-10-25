/Michael B Jordan’s Miami Vice ’85 shoot disrupted by security scare, man arrested after knife threat

Michael B. Jordan is currently busy with his upcoming film Miami Vice ’85, but the ongoing shoot of the project was recently disrupted after a man allegedly showed a butcher’s knife during a confrontation near the production set in Brooklyn, New York. The incident happened on Friday night.

23-year-old man arrested

According to TMZ, police subsequently arrested the 23-year-old suspect, identified as Alex Perez.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) stated that a verbal dispute took place between Perez and another man in the vicinity of Avenue N and McDonald Avenue at around 11:15 pm.

Perez allegedly showed a knife during the altercation.

“The individual was then taken into custody without incident, and the knife was recovered,” the NYPD said. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

What happened on the sets?

TMZ obtained a video that allegedly showed Perez being escorted away from the filming location by a member of the production staff when he allegedly pulled a large knife from his sweatshirt pocket. A police officer subsequently apprehended him at the scene.

TMZ also reported that Perez directed a racial slur at a production staff member while he was in handcuffs. The incident reportedly took place at around 11 pm, while filming was underway in Brooklyn.

The suspect was charged with menacing with a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Reports also stated that he had five previous arrests involving alleged gang-related activities, assault with a firearm and burglary.

It has not been confirmed whether Jordan or his co-star Austin Butler was present on set when the incident occurred.

About Miami Vice ’85

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Miami Vice ’85 is an upcoming crime thriller inspired by the original Miami Vice television series, which aired from 1984 to 1989.

The film revisits the world of undercover policing in Miami, where detectives work to infiltrate criminal networks involved in drug trafficking and corruption across South Florida.

Jordan plays Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, and Butler will be seen as James “Sonny” Crockett. The film also features Walton Goggins, John Leguizamo, Danny Ramirez, Dominic Sessa, Haley Lu Richardson and Camila Morrone.