/Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce after 3 years of marriage

Margaret Qualley, 32, and Jack Antonoff have officially filed for divorce in New York on Friday, October 30. The update comes months after reports claimed that the actor and Grammy-winning musician have decided to part ways.

According to the Associated Press, the court records state that the divorce petition was submitted to the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn. The case has been registered as an uncontested matrimonial action, with Margaret listed as the plaintiff and Jack as the defendant.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's divorce

As per a source, quoted by PEOPLE, they have jointly decided to end their marriage. "Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly," the source said. "This is a mutual decision."

The source further spoke about their relationship, saying, "They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends."

The couple's relationship grabbed attention in July 2026, when Jack attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations without Margaret. He was accompanied by his sister, Rachel Antonoff.

Reports of their separation surfaced on July 8, with Margaret's representative addressing speculation surrounding the breakup two days later. "The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," the representative said in a statement. "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy."

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's relationship

The divorce filing comes shortly after Jack spoke about performing music inspired by his relationship with Margaret. In an interview with The Guardian, the musician discussed his initial concerns about singing those tracks following their separation.

His band, Bleachers, released its album Everyone for Ten Minutes in May 2026, featuring several songs connected to their relationship. Speaking about the songs, Jack said, "Songs which I wrote recently, I obviously was really worried about this specific thing. I sat long and hard with it and thought, ‘If I change the setlist …’ and in my gut there was a unanimous jury that said, ‘No, this is the deal. The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f---ing ever.’"

Margaret and Jack began dating in 2021 after reportedly meeting at a rooftop party in New York. They got engaged in May 2022 in Cannes, France, and got married on August 19, 2023, in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.