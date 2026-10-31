/Criminal Minds cancelled after 20 seasons, Paramount+ confirms final season for 2027

After more than two decades, Criminal Minds is coming to an end. Paramount+ will conclude the crime drama with its upcoming 20th season, which is expected to premiere in 2027. The update was shared on Friday, October 30, and the show's fifth season is titled Evolution.

The development comes despite the franchise's return to television after its original run ended in 2020. According to Deadline, the decision to bring the series to a close was made recently. Production on the upcoming season had already wrapped earlier this fall, before the news became public.

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Erica Messer on Criminal Minds ending

Showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer spoke about the franchise, saying, "It’s hard to put into words what Criminal Minds has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five."

The statement further read, "While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I’m filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept Criminal Minds going for two decades. We’re looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we’ve all built together,” as quoted by Variety.

About Criminal Minds: Evolution season 20

The final season will bring back Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Paget Brewster and RJ Hatanaka from the previous seasons. The upcoming episodes are expected to continue following the FBI's Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU), a team of criminal profilers responsible for investigating some of the country's most dangerous offenders.

Kirsten Vangsness, who has portrayed Penelope Garcia throughout the series, also reacted to the announcement through an Instagram video.

The franchise first premiered on CBS on September 22, 2005, and has completed 15 seasons. Paramount+ subsequently brought it back in November 2022 as Criminal Minds: Evolution.