/Late Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza to make posthumous The Simpsons debut

The world of animation is set to hear Eric Bauza's voice in one more major series, even after his untimely death. The actor, celebrated for voicing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and several other characters in Looney Tunes, had recorded two roles for The Simpsons before his death at 46. His first appearance on the long-running animated show will now take place posthumously in an episode scheduled to air next month.

Eric Bauza's debut on The Simpsons

As per a Variety report, the show's co-exec producer Cesar Mazariegos, who is the co-showrunner of the episode, shared that Eric Bauza will be playing two characters: restaurateur Mr Fong and newspaper editor Harry Metsali. Cesar stated about the late voice actor, "Everything people have said about Eric, before and after his untimely passing, is absolutely true."

He further stated, "He (Eric Bauza) was so funny, kind, creative and just immensely talented. We reached out to him to play two New York characters for our ‘Dream Scenari-Moe’ episode, and he knocked it out of the park. He seamlessly dipped in and out of dozens of voices, both to give us options and just hilariously riffing while off-mic."

Bauza completed two recording sessions for the episode. Mazariegos also shared that the actor signed the show's Wall of Fame and drew a detailed picture of Bugs Bunny. It was during this interaction that the team learnt he had started his career as an animator.

What is Dream Scenari-Moe about?

The upcoming episode centres on Moe, who struggles with sleep and decides to enrol in a new sleep study. The experiment gives him what appears to be the romantic comedy dreams of his life, but the seemingly wonderful experience comes with a frightening consequence. Apart from Bauza, the episode will feature Meg Ryan as Sam and Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson as Dr. De La Manana.

Eric Bauza's death and legacy

Bauza died on October 25, 2026, at the age of 46. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death was ruled natural. His death was announced by his family, prompting tributes from colleagues and animation fans.

Over the years, Bauza established himself as one of the prominent voice performers in animation. He was widely recognised as the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety, Foghorn Leghorn and other characters from the Looney Tunes universe.