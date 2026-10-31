/'Like dating Taylor Swift': Bill Maher hits back at Trump over 1,300-word rant, recalls their White House dinner

Comedian Bill Maher has hit back at US President Donald Trump after the politician criticised him in a recent social media post following their recent dinner at the White House. The comedian used his Friday night monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher to respond to several claims made by Trump, who had labelled him a “complete and total loser”.

Bill Maher responds to Trump

Maher started with Trump's unusually long post on Truth Social, which reportedly ran to 1,318 words. “Did you see the 1,300-word [Truth Social post] he sent out? Longest ever! Kind of a flex, he said. “I tell ya, dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory — after you leave, they review you!”

The comedian had another comparison ready when he brought up Trump's criticism. “He went off on me like Kelly Clarkson in a toy store. Eating with Trump is like dating Taylor Swift: It's a lot of laughs at the time, but later on, they're tearing you a new asshole.”

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The latest exchange comes after Maher's defended his White House dinners with Trump on an earlier episode of his HBO show. The comedian had insisted that he enjoyed the meetings despite disagreements with the president.

However, Trump took aim at Maher in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Sunday. Apart from calling the comedian a “complete and total loser”, he described him as a “major POTHEAD” and criticised his appearance during their recent dinner.

The gathering reportedly included Maher, Trump, Kid Rock and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. Trump also questioned the comedian's television programme, Real Time, calling it a source of “FAKE NEWS”.

He further claimed that Maher had repeatedly wanted him to appear on the HBO programme, an invitation he said he would not accept.

Bill Maher on Trump's allegations

Maher also brought a printed copy of Trump's Truth Social post to the programme and went through several of the president's claims.

Before addressing the accusations, the comedian acknowledged, “It begins, ‘Let's talk about the complete and total loser Bill Maher.’ You got me there. I'll own that.”

He argued that the president had overlooked his actual position and played clips from previous episodes of Real Time to demonstrate that he had said the opposite.

Maher also rejected Trump's claim that he had repeatedly contacted the president seeking meetings. “I've never called you, you call me. I'd be afraid to call you. You're the president. I think you're too busy. Well, plainly not,” he said.

Another allegation that Maher's addressed was Trump's reference to his alleged marijuana use. After reading the president's description of him as a “major POTHEAD”, Maher responded with sarcasm, “Well, I guess the cat's out of the bag now. Boy, that explains a lot. I thought I was just happy.”