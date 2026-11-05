/Liam Neeson reacts to Mery Streep's casting in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia adaptation

Liam Neeson became closely associated with Aslan, the mighty lion from C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia, after lending his voice to the character in three film adaptations. Now, as Greta Gerwig prepares to bring the fantasy world back to the big screen, Meryl Streep is stepping into the role. Neeson recently learnt about the casting during an interview, and his response combined surprise with an enthusiastic endorsement of the actor.

Liam Neeson reacts to Meryl Streep's casting in the upcoming Narnia film

Speaking to ScreenRant, Liam Neeson was asked whether he had watched the trailer for the upcoming film. The interviewer then informed him that Streep would be voicing Aslan in The Magician’s Nephew. Neeson responded with a question about the character’s connection to Christianity before offering his approval of the casting. The actor appeared caught off guard and admitted that he had no idea a new Narnia project was in the works.

He said, "Meryl is playing Jesus Christ? Well, if your're gonna make Christ a lady, nobody is better than Meryl." In addition, Neeson said that he had no prior awareness that a new Narnia movie was even in the works. "I am sorry, this is news to me."

Liam Neeson previously voiced Aslan in three films

Neeson first lent his voice to Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005). He returned as the character in Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010).

Aslan is one of the central figures in C.S. Lewis’ fantasy books and is widely understood as a Christ figure within the fictional world. The character plays a significant role in the creation and protection of Narnia. Meryl Streep will now voice the lion in Gerwig’s adaptation, marking a new interpretation of the much-loved character.

Why Greta Gerwig chose Meryl Streep for Aslan?

Gerwig has previously spoken about the qualities she wanted in the actor voicing Aslan. In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said she was looking for someone who could bring authority and emotional depth to the character while also conveying warmth and a sense of wonder.

She wanted an experienced performer who could balance wisdom with a childlike curiosity. Gerwig also described Streep as one of the greatest actors in the industry, explaining why she felt the performer was suited to the part.

What is Greta Gerwig’s Narnia film about?

Titled Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, the upcoming film adapts C.S. Lewis’ sixth published book in the fantasy series, although its events take place before those of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The story explores the origins of Narnia and the events surrounding the creation of the magical world.

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