/Kylie Minogue reveals why she chose to keep her 2021 cancer diagnosis private: 'I don’t feel obliged'

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, in her newly released Netflix documentary series, revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021. Minogue previously overcame breast cancer in 2005, and in the documentary, she reflected on keeping the diagnosis private while continuing her career.

Why Kylie Minogue kept the cancer diagnosis private

The 57-year-old singer spoke candidly about dealing with the illness away from public attention, unlike her first cancer battle, which was under intense media scrutiny during her world tour in 2005.

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"My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time. Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever," Kylie said.

Her documentary explores several turning points in the singer’s life, including her health issues, and return to music. Minogue admitted that deciding when to publicly address the diagnosis was difficult. "I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said. "I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it."

Minogue on her song Story

The singer also explained that her song Story from the album Tension was inspired by that phase of her life. "When I started writing Story I knew one day I would share what the meaning behind the song was. Finding the right time to do so was tricky. I didn’t imagine it would be in a documentary but perhaps it found its own time and place," she added, revealing that the diagnosis came during a routine medical check-up. "As part of my routine check-ups in 2021, I was diagnosed with a second primary breast cancer. Early detection was very helpful and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today."

Her first breast cancer diagnosis came in 2005 when she was 36 years old. At the time, she paused her Showgirl tour and stepped away to undergo treatment in Melbourne.

Her return to music