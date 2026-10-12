/Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Pretty Woman’ moment: $15,000 singing bird controversy explained

Kelly Clarkson has recently been making headlines after the singer and television host got into a dispute with a local Brooklyn store. The disagreement began after she claimed that a staff member made assumptions about her ability to afford an expensive item, which led her to share her experience on social media.

Kelly Clarkson's allegations

On October 10, the singer took to X and alleged that an interaction with an employee left her feeling judged. "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me."

The singer further added, "Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale."

She also drew a comparison with Pretty Woman, the 1990 romantic comedy featuring Julia Roberts, in which the actress plays Vivian Ward, a woman who faces judgment while shopping at an upscale store.

"But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman," she said.

The post quickly went viral, sparking a debate on social media.

What was the controversy about?

The disagreement is reportedly about a mechanical bird that Clarkson says she wanted to purchase during her visit. The item, described as a singing and dancing bird automaton, reportedly had a price tag of $15,000.

Following Clarkson's post, Art of Play issued a statement on Instagram on Sunday, October 11, writing, "Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here. Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale."

The business also acknowledged the singer's account of feeling uncomfortable during her visit.

It stressed that customers were welcome to explore its collection regardless of whether they intended to make a purchase.

Kelly Clarkson calls out the store's explanation

After the store Art of Play shared its statement, Clarkson returned to social media and said, "Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with, so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen, as you elevator-eyed me, saying in a condescending tone, ‘Yes, it’s for sale, but it costs 15,000 dollars, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.'"

Clarkson maintained that the conversation had taken place as she described. “That all never happened, and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” she added.

The singer also shared a grainy photograph that appeared to show the bird mounted on the wall, with a price tag displayed nearby.

Clarkson further rejected the suggestion that her criticism amounted to an attack on small businesses. “And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business.”

Store reacts to the online backlash

The controversy also brought significant attention to Art of Play, which sells home goods, puzzles, games, toys and books. Following Clarkson's initial post, the business said, "Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity."

Despite the backlash, the store thanked those who had expressed support.