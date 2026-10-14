Kelly Clarkson allegedly lived a Julia Roberts moment from Pretty Woman when she visited a store in Brooklyn. A day after she shared her side of the story, another version has emerged that paints a totally different picture.

Sharing her story, Kelly claimed that she received poor treatment at the store, saying the shop workers assumed she would not be able to afford the $15,000 bird. According to the store, the bird was not for sale, and it was a miscommunication. They even offered another bird to her, but she walked away. Now, YouTuber Pablo Torre has released the Art of Play security footage that shows what happened when Clarkson visited the store.

What happened with Kelly Clarkson at the Brooklyn store | CCTV footage reveals

As Kelly's experience at the store becomes a point of discussion, Torre has obtained silent footage that shows Clarkson's time in the shop. Lasting 4 minutes and 50 seconds, it shows Clarkson walking into the store and looking at the items, including picking up a kaleidoscope and looking through it. She then walks further inside and looks at a mechanical bird sculpture known as Molly, after which she speaks to a shop employee, who is allegedly also one of the owners.

Dressed casually in a yellow sweater and baggy pants with a backpack, Clarkson visited the store with her two kids. In the footage, she is seen talking to the shopkeeper and both are seen chatting while presumably looking at Molly the bird. But that interaction lasted only a few seconds.

Following her brief interaction, the singer is seen putting the items she picked up back on the shelves and then walking toward the exit. Before leaving, she is seen looking at the counter and saying something with a lot of gestures from both sides. The external camera shows Clarkson pulling out her phone. And within a few minutes, she shared her post on X.

What was the bird that Clarkson wanted to buy?

In the CCTV footage, she is looking at a mechanical bird and seemingly enquiring with a shop employee about it. According to Torre, the bird called Molly is drilled into the wall and is allegedly used as the "opening act" in close-up magic shows held in the shop after hours.

And responding to Clarkson's claims in her post, Art of Play also shared in their Instagram post, writing that she inquired about buying a "one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton" named Molly.

They also said that the bird is “permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

“We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle,” the statement read. “He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson.”

The store also claimed that they offered the singer another automaton bird that she could buy. Instead, she walked out and, as they said, ''did not stick around long enough to see it.” The price of the automaton bird was $2,000.

Clarkson claims that the bird was for sale

Reacting to Art of Play’s claim, Clarkson, in another post, claims that she was told that the bird was on sale. Reacting to the store's response, Clarkson said,“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can,’”