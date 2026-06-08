/Idris Elba explains why he never saw himself as James Bond: 'It was never legit'

The buzz around the future of James Bond continues to grow as the makers are looking for a new face to portray the iconic spy. Amid the long-standing speculation linking Idris Elba to a potential successor to Daniel Craig, the actor has once again addressed the rumours, saying it was never true.

Idris Elba dismisses the rumour

During a conversation with British GQ, Elba reflected on the years of speculation surrounding his possible casting as 007. "It was never legit. It was always just a rumour. I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing," he said.

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The actor further explained, "James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won’t [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period."

The actor also spoke about the enduring appeal of Bond, and said, "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try and make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond."

Also Read: 6 underrated James Bond films that deserve a rewatch

Search for the next James Bond

This update comes when Amazon MGM Studios has launched casting auditions for the next James Bond film. Acclaimed casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on Game of Thrones, The Crown and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has reportedly been given the task of finding a successor to Daniel Craig.



Several actors such as Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner and Tom Francis are reportedly under consideration for the part.

The studio confirmed that the casting process is underway, saying, "While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

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