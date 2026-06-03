/'Sir' Idris Elba: Actor receives knighthood at Windsor Castle ceremony; expresses gratitude

Idris Elba fans are currently celebrating as the actor and musician has been awarded a knighthood by King Charles III during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle. Now the 53-year-old has become Sir Idris Elba.

Idris Elba receives knighthood

He has been honoured for his steps to support and empower young people over the years through advocacy work and charitable initiatives. Images from the ceremony were released by the Royal Family, and it showcased the moment King Charles bestowed the honour, touching a ceremonial sword to Elba's shoulders as he knelt before the monarch.

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The post shared by the Royal Family featured photos of the actor alongside other recipients. "Congratulations to everyone who received honours at today’s Investiture ceremonies, hosted by The King at Windsor Castle," the caption read. “Sir @IdrisElba for services to young people.”

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Idris Elba reacts

As per People, it was first announced as part of King Charles' 2026 New Year Honours List, with the Windsor Castle ceremony serving as the formal investiture that made the title official. After the event, Elba expressed his gratitude for the honour on social media by reposting a photograph of himself wearing the medal alongside his wife, Sabrina Elba. "We are thankful. The work continues," he wrote.

Idris Elba expresses gratitude Photograph: (Instagram)

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He had also spoken about the honour earlier this year to People, saying, “I haven't really spoken about it, but I will say that it's a real honour to be recognized for the work. Especially trying to make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through. So it feels like an honor. My family is honored by it. I don't even know how to talk about it.”

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